One killed from direct rocket hit in Kibbutz HaGoshrim

An individual in his 30s was killed from rocket shrapnel in northern Israel on Tuesday following a rocket attack in the area, Magen David Adom said.

MDA added that the person had initially been severely wounded and was granted medical treatment by MDA paramedics; however, resuscitation efforts failed, and the paramedics pronounced him dead.

United Hatzalah EMT Reshef Nuriel recounted his actions at the scene: "I performed CPR together with an intensive care ambulance team on a man about 30 years old who, according to bystanders, was hit by rocket shrapnel. Unfortunately, after prolonged resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead."

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli media reported that the direct hit had occurred in Kibbutz HaGosherim.

Some 10 projectiles cross into Israeli territory

At around 14:53 p.m., multiple rocket sirens sounded in northern Israel.

The IDF later said that some 10 projectiles had crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, of which most had been intercepted.

At around 15:51 p.m., several drone intrusion alerts sounded in the area of the Galilee Panhandle.

This is a developing story.