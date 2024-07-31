Qatar condemns killing of Hamas chief Haniyeh in Tehran

Qatar strongly condemned the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar posted on their official X that they condemned in "the strongest terms the assassination of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, and considers it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation, and a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law."

"The Qatari Ministry expresses the condolences to the families of the head of the Hamas political bureau and his companions," they added.