Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Qatar condemns killing of Hamas chief Haniyeh in Tehran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: JULY 31, 2024 10:03

Qatar strongly condemned the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar posted on their official X that they condemned in "the strongest terms the assassination of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, and considers it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation, and a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law."

"The Qatari Ministry expresses the condolences to the families of the head of the Hamas political bureau and his companions," they added.

Jordan condemns killing of Haniyeh, calls it a 'violation of int'l law'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 11:07 AM
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral to be on Thursday in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 10:54 AM
Iran will make 'occupiers regret their cowardly act' of killing Haniyeh
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 10:42 AM
Strikes in West Bank cities following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
By ANNA BARSKY
07/31/2024 09:59 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah issues condolences after killing of Hamas chief
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:49 AM
Former Iranian Guards commander says Israel will pay price for killing H
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:37 AM
Iran's security-linked Nournews says Haniyeh assassination was dangerous
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:28 AM
No evidence Toronto school fire motivated by antisemitism - police
By MICHAEL STARR
07/31/2024 09:22 AM
Prime Minister tells Israel MKs not to speak on Ismail Haniyeh killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:13 AM
Haniyeh was assassinated at 2 am in residence in Tehran
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:07 AM
Russia calls killing of Hamas leader 'unacceptable political murder'
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 08:47 AM
Iran council meets to talk about retaliation against Israel for Haniyeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:31 AM
Israel closes airspace north of Hadera due to escalation in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 06:40 AM
Democrats to hold Aug. 1-5 virtual vote on Harris presidential pick
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 05:27 AM
Harris to hold rally with VP pick in Philadelphia on Tuesday, sources say
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 04:04 AM