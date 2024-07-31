Hamas, IRGC claim Israel eliminated leader Ismail Haniyeh in airstrike on Tehran home

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran, Hamas confirmed on Wednesday morning, while claiming Israel was behind the attack.

In a statement, the Islamist terror group said they mourned the death of Haniyeh, who they claimed was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran."

Haniyeh, along with one of his guards, was reportedly killed at his Tehran residence, according to an IRGC statement, and Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya reported that he was killed at approximately 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning [Wednesday], the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the IRGC statement read. "Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his body guards' martyrdom. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon."

Hezbollah-affiliated news site Al Mayadeen claimed that Israel eliminated him.

As of now, no one in Israel has commented on the reports. Musa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of Hamas's political bureau, warned that the elimination of the Haniyeh "will not pass in silence."

Who is Ismail Haniyeh?

Haniyeh is the political leader of the Hamas terror organization. He was visiting Iran for the swearing-in of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Three of Haniyeh's sons were killed in an airstrike in April. His sister was also eliminated last month.

The Gaza-based residence of Haniyeh, which was used as terrorist infrastructure, was hit by an IDF airstrike in November. Haniyeh usually resides in Qatar, but his property was being used as a meeting place for other members of Hamas leadership.

This is a developing story.

Reactions to Haniyeh's death

Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu wrote on X in response to the news "This is the right way to clean the world from this filth. No more imaginary "peace"/surrender agreements, no more mercy for these mortals.

"The iron hand that will strike them, is the one that will bring peace and a little comfort and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who desire peace.

"Haniyeh's death makes the world a little better."

WALLA contributed to this report.