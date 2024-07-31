Cabinet did not convene before attacks in Beirut and Tehran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant remained through the night at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv while other members of the security cabinet slept, leaving many without early knowledge of Ismail Haniyeh's assassination, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Hamas and Iran claim that Israel is behind the overnight attack.

Netanyahu arrived at the Kirya after the assassination of the terrorist Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Moreover, he was there with Gallant during the time when Ismail Haniyeh was allegedly killed.

Ynet reported that the security cabinet was not informed about Israel's response to the massacre in Majdal Shams until the IDF's assassination of Fuad Shukr in Beirut, nor was it informed of the later assassination of Haniyeh, assuming that both incidents were Israel's responsibility.

Given the sequence of events and subsequent threats, the defense Cabinet will convene at 16:00.