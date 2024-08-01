Jerusalem Post
Australia urges citizens to leave Lebanon due to Israel-Hezbollah tensions

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 1, 2024 04:24

Australia has asked its citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, saying there was a real risk that the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could escalate seriously.

The request follows similar advisories by allies the United States and Britain this week.

"Now is the time to leave, the security situation could deteriorate quickly with little or no notice," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a video posted on social media platform X late on Wednesday.

Wong said Beirut airport could shut down completely if the situation worsens, potentially stranding people wishing to leave for "an extended period" and urged Australians to use commercial flights while they operate.

The Middle East has been on the edge for months amid Israel's war in Gaza.

Some 15,000 Australians reside in Lebanon, with the number rising by thousands during the country's summer months of June to September, according to the Australian Foreign Affairs website. Around half a million Australians reported Lebanese ancestry in the 2021 census.

