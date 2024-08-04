Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel at the Olympics: Competitions in cycling and sailing on Sunday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli delegation at the Paris Olympics on Sunday will see competitions in cycling and sailing, Ynet reported.

Sailor Omer Vared Vilanchik will be the first Israeli to compete at 1:05 p.m. Sailor Dor Zarka will also compete at 1:13 p.m., and Sailor Gal Zuckerman will compete at 1:33 p.m.

Road cyclist Rotem Gafinovitz will compete at 3 p.m., and Shai Kakun will compete in sailing at 3:35 p.m.

The Israeli delegation will end the day at 6:05 p.m., with Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasri in the pairs event in sailing. 

French Foreign Ministry advises its citizens to leave Iran
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/04/2024 01:36 PM
Eisenkot: 'Gantz and I demanded to respond to Iran in April'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 01:18 PM
Haniyeh's death would delay hostage negotiations, Netanyahu tells Biden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 01:12 PM
Israeli President Herzog mourns those killed in Holon terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 11:48 AM
IDF court set to extend arrest of soldiers suspected of prisoner abuse
By SHLOMI GABAI
08/04/2024 11:18 AM
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran amid increased tensions
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 11:04 AM
Yair Lapid: 'No minister who is a complete failure than Itamar Ben-Gvir'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 10:25 AM
59-year-old man shot and killed in Israel's North
By YOAV ETIEL
08/04/2024 09:24 AM
France invites its citizens to leave Lebanon due to military risks
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 08:21 AM
Iranian attack to come on Monday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 07:50 AM
No progress in hostage negotiations, Philadelphi Corridor sticking point
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 07:42 AM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 06:12 AM
Canada warns citizens to avoid all travel to Israel
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 12:44 AM
Kiryat Shmona municipality tells residents to stay near safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 11:17 PM
Flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat canceled - report
By MOSHE COHEN
08/03/2024 10:40 PM