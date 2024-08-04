Israel at the Olympics: Competitions in cycling and sailing on Sunday

The Israeli delegation at the Paris Olympics on Sunday will see competitions in cycling and sailing, Ynet reported.

Sailor Omer Vared Vilanchik will be the first Israeli to compete at 1:05 p.m. Sailor Dor Zarka will also compete at 1:13 p.m., and Sailor Gal Zuckerman will compete at 1:33 p.m.

Road cyclist Rotem Gafinovitz will compete at 3 p.m., and Shai Kakun will compete in sailing at 3:35 p.m.

The Israeli delegation will end the day at 6:05 p.m., with Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasri in the pairs event in sailing.