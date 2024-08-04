IDF finds dozens of Hamas tunnels near Philadelphi Corridor, including massive route

The IDF located on Sunday dozens of underground Hamas tunnel routes in the area by the Philadelphi Corridor, including one that goes three meters high.

Soldiers are investigating and neutralizing discovered tunnel routes and have said that they will destroy all underground routes in the area and will work to prevent more of them being constructed in the future.

The reports of the tunnels along the Philadelphi Corridor come more than a week after the IDF destroyed a kilometer-long tunnel in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Other reports of discovered tunnels

Other reports of discovered tunnels last month include one that stored weapons underneath a children's bedroom, which was found by IDF combat teams of Battalion 932 in the 401st Brigade.

The last report of tunnels being located near the Philadelphi corridor was when about 20 were discovered in late May. An IDF vehicle in a three-meter-high tunnel found near the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza. August 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Philadelphi Corridor was taken over by the IDF in early June.