US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin reiterates US's support of Israel's 'right to self-defense'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin emphasized the US's continued support of Israel's "right to self-defense" in a call to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday overnight.

Today I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to reiterate ironclad U.S. support for Israel’s right to self-defense against threats posed by Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, Houthis, and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups. I discussed U.S. defensive force posture moves,… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) August 5, 2024

"I discussed US defensive force posture moves, the focus on protecting US forces, and stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region," Defense Secretary Austin further wrote in his post.