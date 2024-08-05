'Gives back 80 bodies and receives 0 in return': Hostage families criticize return of Gazan bodies

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum criticized the reported decision to return the bodies of 80 Gazans to the Gaza Strip, the Forum announced in a statement on Monday.

"How is it possible that the State of Israel gives back 80 bodies and receives 0 in return."

"How is it possible that the State of Israel, under the leadership of Netanyahu, is returning bodies that are not part of a deal? What about our family members, how long will they be held captive by Hamas in Gaza?" the families stated.

Reports of Israel returning bodies

Israel reportedly returned the bodies of more than 80 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The bodies were screened and examined to determine the cause of death and identification.

The IDF did not comment on this development, but Israel has been noted to return bodies after checking they were not Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas since the October 7 massacre.

Reuters contributed to this report.