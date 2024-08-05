WATCH: IAF strikes Hezbollah Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad

The Israel Air Force struck Hezbollah terrorist Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad, a commander in the Radwan force in the area of Ebba in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported Monday evening.

Additionally, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure and terror infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, August 5, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Suspicious aerial targets

Several suspicious aerial targets were seen crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory following sirens that sounded between 8:38 p.m. and 8:46 p.m. in the Upper and Western Galilee area.

One aerial target was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, and several direct hits were reported in the area of Mount Meron. No injuries were reported.

The sirens sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor.