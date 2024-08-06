Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Italy scrambles fighter jets to intercept aircraft over Baltic

By REUTERS

Italy scrambled Eurofighter Typhoons to intercept unidentified aircraft that were flying in Baltic airspace, the Italian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Italian fighters took off from the Siauliai base in northern Lithuania after receiving orders from a NATO surveillance center in Germany, it added.

It did not give any further details on the identify of the aircraft that had been spotted.

The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are all members of the US-led NATO alliance and have been strongly critical of neighboring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

Italy took charge of the NATO Baltic mission at the start of August.

State Comptroller responds to High Court state audit decision
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 05:48 PM
IDF intercepts aerial targets crossing from Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 05:29 PM
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut -Reuters witnesses
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 05:10 PM
10-year-old boy dies after Tel Aviv electric vehicle explodes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 04:46 PM
US transport safety board releases documents on Boeing 737 emergency
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 04:24 PM
IDF: Several civilians injured after UAV falls near Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 03:59 PM
Hamas denies that replacement for Haniyeh has been chosen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 03:41 PM
Fire at gas processing plant in Russia's Komi region put out, RIA says
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 03:24 PM
Hamas chooses replacement for Haniyeh
By MAARIV
08/06/2024 02:46 PM
Italy's ITA Airways extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 01:55 PM
Germany plans mass-evacuations for citizens in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 01:24 PM
Iraq says it rejects 'reckless' action targeting its bases
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 12:42 PM
Bangladesh Parliament dissolved, president's office says
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 12:33 PM
French police probe ransomware attack on Olympic venue
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 12:32 PM
Lebanon trying to prevent a Hezbollah response to Israel
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 12:08 PM