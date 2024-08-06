Jerusalem Post
IDF identifies, strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, destroys rocket launcher

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following extensive sirens across northern Israel, the IDF struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and eliminated numerous terrorists, the military announced on Tuesday. 

An IDF force from Unit 869 identified a squad of terrorists entering a Hezbollah military depot and structures in the area of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon. Israel Air Force fighter jets struck the building and the weapons warehouse where the terrorists were operating. 

The military also identified numerous terrorists exiting from an area from which launches were fired toward Misgav Am earlier on Tuesday, and the IAF struck the terrorists. The IAF also struck Hezbollah structures in the area of Ayta ash Shab and a launcher in Abou Chach. 

