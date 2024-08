Ambassador Gilad Erdan, speaking at a special event marking the end of his term at the UN, warned that the United Nations's inaction on addressing the issue of Iran was encouraging the Islamic Republic to continue its aggression on Israel.

"Iran interprets the silence of the world and the UN as giving a green light to attack Israel," Erdan said. "It is just like the shameful silence of the world when the Nazis decided at the Wannsee Conference on the genocide of the Jewish people."