'Bluey' coins worth $400,000 stolen by Australian warehouse worker, police say

Police said an Australian man is set to appear in court on Wednesday after being arrested for the alleged theft of more than A$600,000 ($393,000) worth of commemorative coins linked to the popular children's television show Bluey.

According to "Strike Force Bandit," a special unit police set up to investigate the theft, the 47-year-old is accused of stealing 64,000 unreleased, limited-edition A$1 coins from a warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Wetherill Park in June.

One of last year's most streamed television shows in the United States, the Australian animated show targeted at children is widely loved by adults and was the 14th highest-rated show of all time, the movie tracker website IMDB.com shows.

The coins produced by the Australian Mint look like A$1 coins and would be legal tender. Police say they are selling online for ten times their face value. "The theft of these coins have deprived a lot of young children and members of the community from having access to these coins, so we're doing our absolute best to try to recover these coins and put them back into circulation."