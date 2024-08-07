Iran may be reconsidering major strike on Israel after American show of force - report

Iran may be reconsidering its vow of a harsh reprisal on Israel for last week's assassination of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported on Wednesday morning, citing White House officials.

The regime's proxy militia in Lebanon, Hezbollah, is still a "wild card," however, Ignatius added.

The Post columnist noted that the Biden administration has been sending strong messages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to stand in the way of hostage deal-ceasefire negotiations and messages, via regional partners, to Tehran urging restraint in its response.

Warships moved to the region

Additionally, in a show of force, the US has sent more warships to the region in preparation for an Iranian-led attack on Israel.

The warships are equipped with anti-missile capabilities. U.S. President Joe Biden walks toward Marine One as he departs to Wilmington, Delaware from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)

Speaking at a press conference in Maryland, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin stated, “We've adjusted our military posture to strengthen our force protection.”

This follows US General Michael Kurilla's arrival in Israel this week to aid the coordination of efforts to deter or defend against an Iranian attack.

The Post added in a Wednesday report that the Biden administration was continuing to move quickly in order to try to prevent further escalation in the region.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly met with top advisers in the White House's Situation Room this week to discuss the matter.

Additionally, the American media outlet added that a squadron of F-22 fighter jets was among the US assets scrambled closer to Israel.

Biden and Harris also reportedly discussed with advisors the attack by Iranian-backed Iraqi insurgents that wounded American forces in the region.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report. This is a developing story.