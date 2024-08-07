Israel Police raids Foreign Ministry, uncovers fraudulent diplomatic passports

The raid was part of an undercover investigation opened in the previous weeks.

Updated: AUGUST 7, 2024 12:52
Lahav 433 investigators raided Israel's Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem Wednesday morning, seizing materials and documents in a fraudulent diplomatic passport scheme, Israel Police reported.

The materials were seized on suspicion that diplomatic passports were issued to individuals who were not eligible to receive them, the police added.

Investigation is ongoing

The police noted that the seized documents will aid the continuation of the ongoing investigation.

Those who illegally received the passports reportedly did not pass the prerequisite tests.



