Iran has decided to attack Israel, Foreign Minister Katz says

Iran has decided to attack Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said amid an intense diplomatic push to avoid any further military action that could spark a direct war between the Islamic Republic and the Jewish state. Iran’s message was delivered to Israel through its Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who called Katz directly to explain that he had received this information from acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

"Iran has informed us that it intends to attack Israel,” Katz said, adding that ”The world should exact a price from Iran for any aggressive action it carries out.”