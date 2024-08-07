Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,677, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry stated on Wednesday that the death toll in Gaza has reached 39,677 since the war started on October 7 of last year.

A further 91,645 have thus far been wounded in the conflict, the Gazan ministry added.

The number has not been independently verified, and the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its toll.

The Hamas-run ministry has also been repeatedly criticized for distorting casualty figures.

In May, departing from Hamas’s reported figures, the UN halved the number of women and children it had previously reported had been killed thus far in the war.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Israel jets break sound barrier over Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 01:21 PM
Russian military blogger jailed for 6.5 years for 'fake news'
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 11:47 AM
IDF blows up West Bank bomb factory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 11:01 AM
Riots erupt after police enforce demolition order of illegal structure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 10:54 AM
Israel strikes southern Gaza after dozens of rockets fired
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 09:55 AM
Australian man arrested for stealing $393K in Bluey commemorative coins
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 09:21 AM
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking civilians in Kursk, RIA says
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 08:45 AM
Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel, source says
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 08:43 AM
Ambassador Gilad Erdan slams UN inaction on Iran
By ANNA BARSKY
08/07/2024 08:32 AM
Several people trapped after hotel collapses in Germany on river Moselle
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 08:17 AM
Houthi media: US and UK conduct strikes in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 07:46 AM
A New York county bans masks to hide identity of Gaza war protesters
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 02:11 AM
Sec. of State Antony Blinken discusses MidEast with Jordan's deputy PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 01:38 AM
US has communicated need not to escalate conflict to Iran and Israel
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 12:51 AM
US CENTCOM says it destroyed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle over Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 11:29 PM