Israel is concerned that Hezbollah will attack IDF bases in the center of the country and has made it clear to the United States that if Israeli civilians are harmed in the attack, the IDF's response will be disproportionate, senior Israeli officials said on early Thursday morning.
Israel to US: Disproportionate response if Hezbollah fires on civilians, bases in center of Israel
By REUTERS08/08/2024 02:28 AM
By REUTERS08/08/2024 02:27 AM
By REUTERS08/07/2024 08:56 PM
By REUTERS08/07/2024 05:13 PM
By REUTERS08/07/2024 04:31 PM
By REUTERS08/07/2024 04:11 PM
By REUTERS08/07/2024 11:47 AM