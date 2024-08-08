Jerusalem Post
Israel to US: Disproportionate response if Hezbollah fires on civilians, bases in center of Israel

By WALLA!

Israel is concerned that Hezbollah will attack IDF bases in the center of the country and has made it clear to the United States that if Israeli civilians are harmed in the attack, the IDF's response will be disproportionate, senior Israeli officials said on early Thursday morning.

