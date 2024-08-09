Pentagon chief Austin discusses Middle East situation with Gallant

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday and discussed the US steps in the Middle East to defend Israel and achieve a Gaza ceasefire, Austin said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The U.S. F-22 Raptors that arrived in the region today represent one of many efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel, and protect US forces in the region," Austin posted.

He added: "I also stressed the importance of concluding a ceasefire deal in Gaza that releases the hostages."