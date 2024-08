The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Esmail Qaani, sent a letter to the incoming political head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, promising to avenge the assassination of the previous political head, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran at the end of July.

"We promise to avenge the blood of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in the incident that took place in the Islamic Republic," Qaani wrote.