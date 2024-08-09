US will not impose sanctions on Israeli military unit in West Bank, Axios reports

The United States will not impose sanctions on the Israeli military's Netzah Yehuda battalion and has decided to end an investigation into potential rights violations by the unit in the occupied West Bank, Axios reported on Friday.

Axios reported, citing two senior US and Israeli officials, that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of the change in a conversation on Friday.

Israeli media had previously reported that Washington would impose sanctions on the battalion over its treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank.