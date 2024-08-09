Jerusalem Post
Extremist settlers attack Israeli-Arab women, children in West Bank - N12

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Extremist settlers attacked and burned a car containing four Arab-Israelis, two women, and two children after they arrived in the area on Friday, according to N12.

The family arrived in the area of Givat Ronen in their private car, N12 noted.

Shortly after, their vehicle was reportedly attacked by unknown persons who set it on fire and pelted it with stones.

Following the attack, the family members were forced to abandon their vehicle and flee from the violence on foot.

The women, who suffered bruises and burn wounds, managed to reach the IDF troops deployed in the area.

Medical teams were called to the scene and provided initial treatment to the victims, who were later evacuated to Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus for further treatment.

 

