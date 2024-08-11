Mahdy Akil Helbawi was arrested in Colombia on Saturday on suspicion, among other things, of "illicit use of natural resources," the funds of which were reportedly used to finance Hezbollah, the Colombian Attorney General's office said on Saturday.
Colombia arrests a Hezbollah financer
