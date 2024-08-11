Shooting terror attack in West Bank, two wounded

The terrorist shooting occurred from a passing vehicle at the Mechola Junction in the Jordan Valley on Route 90 in the West Bank Sunday afternoon, the IDF reported. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 11, 2024 16:08
Site of terror attack on August 11, 2024. (photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT, Via Maariv)
Site of terror attack on August 11, 2024.
(photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT, Via Maariv)

Forces from the Jordan Valley Brigade have been deployed in the area of the Mehola Junction, where two people have been wounded in a shooting attack, Ynet reported.

One was severely wounded, and the other was moderately wounded.

A manhunt is underway for the terrorists' vehicle.

The attack occurred from a passing vehicle

View of homes in the Jewish settlement of Shadmot Mehola, in the West Bank, on October 8, 2017 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
View of homes in the Jewish settlement of Shadmot Mehola, in the West Bank, on October 8, 2017 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Hazalah Without Borders in the West Bank and Magen David Adom (MDA) are providing medical treatment to the wounded individuals, one of which is a 25-year-old and is in critical condition with wounds to his lower body, MDA reported. 

The other wounded individual is a 33-year-old man in moderate condition with gunshot wounds. 

This is a developing story.



IDF Soldiers