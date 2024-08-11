Shooting terror attack in West Bank, two wounded

Forces from the Jordan Valley Brigade have been deployed in the area of the Mehola Junction, where two people have been wounded in a shooting attack, Ynet reported.

One was severely wounded, and the other was moderately wounded.

A manhunt is underway for the terrorists' vehicle.

The attack occurred from a passing vehicle

The terrorist shooting occurred from a passing vehicle at the Mehola Junction in the Jordan Valley on Route 90 in the West Bank Sunday afternoon, the IDF reported. View of homes in the Jewish settlement of Shadmot Mehola, in the West Bank, on October 8, 2017 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Hazalah Without Borders in the West Bank and Magen David Adom (MDA) are providing medical treatment to the wounded individuals, one of which is a 25-year-old and is in critical condition with wounds to his lower body, MDA reported.

The other wounded individual is a 33-year-old man in moderate condition with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.