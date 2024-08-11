Jerusalem Post
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to new soldiers: Israel is preparing for escalation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel is preparing for escalation, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday told new soldiers who enlisted in the Kfir and Nahal Brigades.

"Our enemies from Iran and Hezbollah are threatening to harm us in ways they haven't attempted before, but those who try will face a response from us like never before. We have significant capabilities, and I hope they will reconsider and not trigger a war on additional fronts," Gallant said.

He also added, "I hope they will carefully consider their actions and avoid causing us to do things that would lead to significant harm and increase the likelihood of a war breaking out on additional fronts. These are things we do not want, but we must be prepared for them as they could happen."



