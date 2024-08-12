Gallant: 'There are between 20 - 35 living hostages in the humanitarian category' - report

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated in a confidential review before the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that "the number of hostages who are still alive within the humanitarian category is between 20 - 35, depending on the interpretation," reported KAN news on Monday evening.

"On the question of who are women and who are adults, there is no interpretation; however, on the question of who are injured and sick, there is," continued Gallant. "We are working to maximize the number [of hostages]."

During hostage negotiations, Israel has demanded the release of 33 living hostages, KAN News reported.

Hostage deal negotiations

On Sunday, Hamas stated that they were unwilling to attend the hostage ceasefire negotiations summit on Thursday. However, mediators have said that they are still working to hold the summit. This was a tactic to get Israel to back down from the additions it made to the outline, KAN News reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations. Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, July 7, 2024 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

Israel is concerned that the summit will need to be postponed or canceled due to an expected Iranian attack.

This is a developing story.