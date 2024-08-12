A postman helped the IDF assassinate Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif - report

A postman who carried messages from Mohammed Shabaneh, the head of the Rafah Brigade from the Qassam Brigades, was the one who disclosed the location of the meeting between Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, and Ra'fat Salama, the head of the Khan Yunis Brigade, during which Deif was assassinated, Al-Arabiya reported.

The informant comes from a prominent family in Rafah and provided the location of the meeting, which led to the immediate assassination.

The investigation revealed that the informant, who is under interrogation, previously provided information on the location of Shabaneh, who has survived three assassination attempts since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

The informant also provided the IDF with complete maps of Rafah, including the network of tunnels, weapons manufacturing facilities, explosives, missiles, and drones.

Disclosing locations of various Hamas officials

He also confessed to disclosing the locations of various Hamas officials due to his role in delivering messages to the head of the Rafah Brigade and passing them to other officials in Rafah and other locations in Gaza. Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2023 (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

He also admitted that Israel instructed him to inform them as soon as he knew Deif was present in the location where Salama was hiding. While delivering the daily mail, he saw Deif in the area, and Israel carried out the assassination.