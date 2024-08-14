Cyberattack targets Central Bank of Iran

According to reports, all the computer systems of the banks in Iran were paralyzed following the cyber attack.

By BAR SHEFER, AVI ASHKENAZI
Updated: AUGUST 14, 2024 17:24
The sign of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran is seen in Tehran, Iran January 25, 2023. (photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
The sign of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran is seen in Tehran, Iran January 25, 2023.
(photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and other banks were targeted on Wednesday as part of a significant cyber attack that led to widespread disruptions in the country's banking system, Iran International reported.

According to reports, all the computer systems of the banks in Iran were paralyzed following the cyber attack. Initial estimates indicated that this could be one of the largest-ever cyberattacks against Iranian state infrastructure.

A signal to Iran?

The cyber attack is most likely a signal from the Western countries to Iran, that is, conveying a message that demonstrates how Iran can be harmed. 

Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)
Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

The last cyber attack carried out against Iranian institutions took place last December when a significant part of the gas stations in the country were damaged as part of a cyber attack, which the Iranians attributed to Israel and the US.

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
Iran
Middle East
Cyber
Bank