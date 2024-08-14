Cyberattack targets Central Bank of Iran

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and other banks were targeted on Wednesday as part of a significant cyber attack that led to widespread disruptions in the country's banking system, Iran International reported.

#BREAKING A major cyberattack has targeted the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and several other banks, leading to widespread disruptions in the country’s banking system, @IranIntl has learned. Initial assessments indicate this could be one of the largest cyberattacks ever against… pic.twitter.com/6TiuNrxosL — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 14, 2024

According to reports, all the computer systems of the banks in Iran were paralyzed following the cyber attack. Initial estimates indicated that this could be one of the largest-ever cyberattacks against Iranian state infrastructure.

A signal to Iran?

The cyber attack is most likely a signal from the Western countries to Iran, that is, conveying a message that demonstrates how Iran can be harmed. Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

The last cyber attack carried out against Iranian institutions took place last December when a significant part of the gas stations in the country were damaged as part of a cyber attack, which the Iranians attributed to Israel and the US.

This is a developing story.