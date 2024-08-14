Jerusalem Post
Dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, sentenced to death, acquitted by Iranian court

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was previously sentenced to death for his involvement in the 2022-2023 protests, has been acquitted, according to a post by his lawyer Amir Raisian on X on Wednesday.

Raisian announced that the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan had acquitted the artist of "corruption."

Salehi's songs supported protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish Iranian woman arrested for allegedly wearing an "improper" hijab.

