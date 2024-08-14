Dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, sentenced to death, acquitted by Iranian court

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was previously sentenced to death for his involvement in the 2022-2023 protests, has been acquitted, according to a post by his lawyer Amir Raisian on X on Wednesday.
Raisian announced that the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan had acquitted the artist of "corruption."
Salehi's songs supported protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish Iranian woman arrested for allegedly wearing an "improper" hijab.
شعبه ۵ دادگاه انقلاب اصفهان در پرونده ۱۴۰۱ #توماج_صالحی پیرامون اتهام افساد، که قبلاً حکم اعدام صادر شده بود رای برائت صادر کرد.درباره سایر اتهامات هم قرار موقوفی تعقیب صادر کرد و دو اتهام نشر اکاذیب رایانهای و اخلال درنظم را با صدور قرار عدم صلاحیت به دادگاه کیفری ۲ فرستاد.— امير رئيسيان AMIR RAESIAN (@amirreiis) August 14, 2024