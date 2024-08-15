Dozens of masked Israelis riot in the West Bank, Palestinian reportedly shot dead

Dozens of Israeli civilians, some of which were masked entered the village of Jit in the West Bank on Thursday night, hurling stones and Molotov cocktails and setting vehicles and buildings on fire the military said.

Following the initial reports, the army added that forces had been transferred to the area and removed the rioters from the village.

One Israeli civilian was arrested by the security forces, and the military said it was examining the report that a Palestinian was killed during the events.

The IDF also added that a joint IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and police investigation had been opened into the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, Israelis reported that rioters had set fire to buildings and vehicles in the Jit village near the West Bank's Nablus.

גורמי ביטחון: עשרות רעולי פנים יהודים הציתו מבנים וכלי רכב פלסטינים בכפר ג'ית בשומרון. עד כה, דווח על ארבעה בתים ושישה כלי רכב שניזוקו בהצתות. כוחות צבא ומג"ב הגיעו למקום כדי לפזר את המתפרעים. אין עצורים@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/RzYopm1Gby — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 15, 2024

The Red Crescent reported that a 22-year-old Palestinian was shot to death. According to reports, the IDF said that it is not known who shot him.

Politicians respond

In response to the events, the Prime Minister's Office released a statement which read, "Prime Minister Netanyahu takes seriously the riots that took place this evening in the village of Jit, which included injury to life and property by Israelis who entered the village."

"Those who fight terrorism are the IDF and the security forces, and no one else," the statement added. The statement concluded, "Those responsible for any criminal act will be caught and prosecuted."

President Isaac Herzog condemned the events in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "This is an extreme minority that harms the law-abiding settler population and the settlement as a whole and in the name and position of Israel in the world during a particularly sensitive and difficult period.

אני מגנה באופן נחרץ את הפרעות הערב בשומרון. מדובר במיעוט קיצוני שפוגע בציבור המתיישבים שומר החוק ובהתיישבות כולה ובשמה ומעמדה של ישראל בעולם בתקופה רגישה וקשה במיוחד. זוהי לא דרכנו ובטח לא דרכה של תורה ושל היהדות. על גורמי אכיפת החוק לפעול באופן מיידי כנגד התופעה החמורה הזו… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 15, 2024

"This is not our way and certainly not the way of Torah and Judaism. Law enforcement officials must act immediately against this serious phenomenon and bring the lawbreakers to justice," the statement concluded.

Opposition head Yair Lapid also issued a statement regarding the incident, which read, "The riots of the Jews in the West Bank are a terrible moral low. When there are those in the government who support such events, it will only get worse. This has nothing to do with Judaism."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel condemned the incident, calling "the Shin Bet and the enforcement agencies to act immediately to eradicate the serious nationalist crime that took place."

"These actions are against the values ​​of Judaism. They are a moral and human abomination and harm the State of Israel and the settlement enterprise in the West Bank," he added.

MK Benny Gantz stated, "The handful of lawbreakers who committed the acts of violence today in Jit village should be behind bars.

"They harm human morality and Jewish values. They are harming the State of Israel," he added.

Gantz also noted that the rioters "deserve unequivocal condemnation from all parts of society and from the entire leadership in Israel."

Head of The Democrats party Yair Golan said in response to the events, "The representatives of the rioters in the Jit village were brought into the Knesset by Netanyahu and appointed as ministers. Therefore, this is not an extreme minority and a small problem, but a violent group that receives enormous governmental support. Without a change of government, this violent public will continue to rule Israel and lead it to destruction."