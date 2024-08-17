Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,074, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry stated on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has reached 40,074 since the war started on October 7 of last year.

A further 92,537 have thus far been wounded in the conflict, the Gazan ministry added.

The number has not been independently verified, and the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its toll.

The Hamas-run ministry has also been repeatedly criticized for distorting casualty figures.

In May, departing from Hamas’s reported figures, the UN halved the number of women and children it had previously reported had been killed thus far in the war.