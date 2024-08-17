Hostage mother to negotiating team: Without a deal, hostage deaths will be on your hands as well!

Einav Tsangauker, mother of Matan Tsangauker, sent a message to the hostage deal negotiation team in Qatar Saturday evening at Begin Gate, as demonstrators marched across the country calling for a hostage deal.

"You say this is probably the last chance. Don’t be afraid to confront Netanyahu if he’s blocking it! If you don’t secure a deal this time, the deaths of the hostages will also be on your hands. Don’t give up on them! Bring them back," she declared.

The demonstrations began with protesters sitting in chairs and blocking an intersection at Democracy Square in Tel Aviv.

There were also protests in the North of Israel, in Karmiel and in Haifa, calling for a hostage deal to be agreed to.