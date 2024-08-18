'False alarm': PMO denies reports of Hezbollah drone footage on Netanyahu's Caesarea home - report

The Prime Minister's office told Israel Hayom on Sunday that reports of a Hezbollah drone collecting footage on PM Netanyahu's home in Caesarea on Friday were a "false alarm."

Israeli media reported that the "false alarm" had likely been the result of a radar system mistakenly identifying a flock of birds or other objects as potential threats. No drones were identified by IDF forces at the time.

Despite the denials and the original event taking place on Friday, Arab media sites such as Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen have reported the incident as "breaking" on Sunday.