Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'False alarm': PMO denies reports of Hezbollah drone footage on Netanyahu's Caesarea home - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Prime Minister's office told Israel Hayom on Sunday that reports of a Hezbollah drone collecting footage on PM Netanyahu's home in Caesarea on Friday were a "false alarm."

Israeli media reported that the "false alarm" had likely been the result of a radar system mistakenly identifying a flock of birds or other objects as potential threats. No drones were identified by IDF forces at the time.

Despite the denials and the original event taking place on Friday, Arab media sites such as Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen have reported the incident as "breaking" on Sunday.

Air strike on motorcycle kills one, wounds another in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 12:33 PM
Esmail Khatib claims Iran has identified 'Mossad spies in 28 countries'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 12:20 PM
Prosecutors indict Sigal Itzkovich for murdering her son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 11:40 AM
Security guard shoots vicious crocodile that attacked zoo employee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 11:28 AM
North Korea condemns Ukraine's incursion into Russia as act of terror
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 11:23 AM
Iraq summons UK charge d'affaires over ambassador's remarks
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 10:47 AM
Rocket crashes in Margaliot, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 10:15 AM
FM Katz: Norway to close its office in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 09:38 AM
Family of Gaza hostage Romi Gonen celebrates her 24th birthday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 09:27 AM
French film star Alain Delon passes away at 88
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 09:26 AM
Police investigate shooting at a vehicle in Segev Shalom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 08:24 AM
Air defense units engaging Russian air attack on Kyiv
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 05:57 AM
Ferris wheel catches fire at German festival, 30 injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 04:32 AM
South Korea, Japan, U.S. leaders renew pledge to cooperate
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 04:26 AM
Trump: 'There has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 02:47 AM