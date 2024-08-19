Jerusalem Post
US House Republicans say Biden committed impeachable offenses

By REUTERS

US House of Representatives Republicans issued a report on Monday alleging Democratic President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses, but it was unclear whether they would push for a vote following a probe the White House has long dismissed as politically motivated.

A 291-page report by three House committees alleged that Biden profited from an influence-peddling scheme to enrich himself and members of his family through foreign business dealings beginning in 2014, when Biden was vice president.

"The committees present this information to the House of Representatives for its evaluation and consideration of appropriate next steps," the report said.

Lufthansa extends Middle East flight suspensions through Aug. 26
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 12:31 PM
Netanyahu and Blinken meet in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 11:48 AM
Kanaani: Iran 'welcomes any sincere effort' to reach ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 11:21 AM
Security forces arrest two suspects involved in Givat Ronen violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 10:13 AM
Russia declares US Clooney Foundation an undesirable organization
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:54 AM
Blinken says 'decisive moment' for Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:30 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 08:15 AM
Egypt accepts delayed IDF withdrawal from Philadelphi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:27 AM
IDF aircrafts strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 06:10 AM
US soldier jailed in Russia loses sentence appeal, RIA reports
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:29 AM
IDF operates in the West Bank to find fleeing terrorist
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 04:17 AM
Joe Biden reiterates commitment to hostages release deal
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 01:38 AM
US CENTCOM says it destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 11:35 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launcher in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 10:30 PM
American Airlines suspends Israel flights until April 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 09:17 PM