Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

One dead, six missing after luxury yacht sinks off Sicily

By REUTERS

One man died and six people were missing after a luxury yacht was struck by an unexpectedly violent storm and sank off the Sicilian capital Palermo on Monday, the Italian coast guard said.

Among those missing was British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, a person familiar with the rescue operation said.

The 56-meter-long (184-ft) sailboat was identified as the British-registered Bayesian and sank with 22 people on board shortly before sunrise, the coast guard said in a statement.

The missing people were of British, American and Canadian nationality, the coast guard said. The 15 people rescued included a one-year-old child.

Russia bans more than 30 'hostile' British think tank experts
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 03:49 PM
Israel's Netanyahu says meeting with Blinken was 'positive'
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 02:53 PM
UK support for Ukraine remains unwavering, says PM Starmer
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 02:40 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 02:00 PM
Lufthansa extends Middle East flight suspensions through Aug. 26
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 12:31 PM
US House Republicans say Biden committed impeachable offenses
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 12:23 PM
Netanyahu and Blinken meet in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 11:48 AM
Kanaani: Iran 'welcomes any sincere effort' to reach ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 11:21 AM
Security forces arrest two suspects involved in Givat Ronen violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 10:13 AM
Russia declares US Clooney Foundation an undesirable organization
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:54 AM
Blinken says 'decisive moment' for Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:30 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 08:15 AM
Egypt accepts delayed IDF withdrawal from Philadelphi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:27 AM
IDF aircrafts strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 06:10 AM
US soldier jailed in Russia loses sentence appeal, RIA reports
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:29 AM