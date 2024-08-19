Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has directed the IDF to redraft reservist soldiers who previously received exemptions, the IDF announced on Monday. This effort has been made to increase the pool of servicemen in the IDF.

לאור הערכת המצב והיקף פעילות הכוחות בסדיר ובמילואים, וכחלק מתהליך שמתכנן צה״ל להגדלת מאגר המשרתים, הנחה שר הביטחון לקרוא בחזרה לשירות למי שהיו אנשי מילואים וקיבלו פטור משירות בעבר בשל צמצום כוחות, ועודם בגילים המחייבים בשירות>> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 19, 2024

"In light of the situation assessment and the scale of activity of regular and reserve forces, and as part of a process planned by the IDF to increase the pool of service members, the Defense Minister has directed to redraft those who were reserve soldiers and had previously been exempted from service due to force reductions, but are still within the age range requiring service," the announcement said.

The statement also noted that after the necessary preparations were completed, the IDF began reaching out to relevant candidates who served in crucial units.

Those suitable for return will be assigned to units on a need-base

Those deemed suitable for return from exemption will be assigned to service in various units according to operational needs. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The last attempt to increase the number of IDF recruits was to draft haredim; however, an insufficient number of haredim showed up for service.