Israeli security forces operated in Kafr Abbush, south of Tulkarm in the West Bank, Palestinian Authority-run news agency WAFA claimed Tuesday morning.

According to the report, forces were also operating near Jenin, Hebron, and in Nablus.

WAFA added that Israeli forces shot and fatally wounded one man in Dura, southwest of Hebron. The IDF has yet to comment on any activities in the area.

This is a developing story.