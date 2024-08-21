Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside Israeli consulate during second day of DNC

Pro-Palestinian protesters and groups demonstrated outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago on the second evening of the Democratic National Convention, CBS reported on Wednesday.

Strong security and police presence were reported outside the Israeli consulate, Maariv noted. Chicago Police were reported at the scene earlier on Wednesday, with police officers stationed near the entrance of the consulate, and roads in the area blocked off.

A pro-Israel counterprotest was planned for the same time. Israeli flags were seen nearby, CBS stated, but no clashes were reported.

Breaking: The Pro-Palestinian mob has formed a circle and is cheering on burning an American flag.A man tries to stop the flag from burning and is immediately physically assaulted and pushed out.These are the true colors of this movement. pic.twitter.com/eMdJfSCP0G — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 21, 2024

CBS reported that the pro-Palestinian group Behind Enemy Lines, which, according to its website, engages in "anti-imperialist agitation" and has accused soon-to-be Democratic nominee for president and current Vice President Kamala Harris of "complicit in genocide" in the current Israel-Hamas war. Demonstrators face the media during a protest in support of Palestinians near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is held, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The group was behind a protest in March that saw the burning of an American flag, CBS noted in their report.