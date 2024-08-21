Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside Israeli consulate during second day of DNC

Chicago Police were reported at the scene earlier on Wednesday, with police officers stationed near the entrance of the consulate, and roads in the area blocked off. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 21, 2024 04:39
Police officers stand in front of pro-Israel protesters to separate them from pro-Palestinian protesters near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is held, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024. (photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
Police officers stand in front of pro-Israel protesters to separate them from pro-Palestinian protesters near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is held, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024.
(photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Pro-Palestinian protesters and groups demonstrated outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago on the second evening of the Democratic National Convention, CBS reported on Wednesday. 

Strong security and police presence were reported outside the Israeli consulate, Maariv noted. Chicago Police were reported at the scene earlier on Wednesday, with police officers stationed near the entrance of the consulate, and roads in the area blocked off. 

A pro-Israel counterprotest was planned for the same time. Israeli flags were seen nearby, CBS stated, but no clashes were reported. 

CBS reported that the pro-Palestinian group Behind Enemy Lines, which, according to its website, engages in "anti-imperialist agitation" and has accused soon-to-be Democratic nominee for president and current Vice President Kamala Harris of "complicit in genocide" in the current Israel-Hamas war. 

Demonstrators face the media during a protest in support of Palestinians near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is held, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
Demonstrators face the media during a protest in support of Palestinians near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is held, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The group was behind a protest in March that saw the burning of an American flag, CBS noted in their report. 



Related Tags
Pro-Palestinian groups
Kamala Harris
US Elections 2024
Israel-Hamas War
DNC