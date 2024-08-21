Jerusalem Post
Tanker reports attack off Yemen's Hodeidah, UKMTO says

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 21, 2024 11:33

The oil products tanker Sounion reported being attacked by two small boats and struck by three projectiles in the Red Sea off Yemen on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

There were no casualties reported among the 25 crew members onboard but the Greek-flagged vessel said it was no longer under command, UKMTO added.

The vessel reported being approached by two small craft with approximately 15 people onboard and a brief exchange of small arms fire, UKMTO said.

The exchange took place 77 nautical miles west of Yemen's port of Hodeidah, it said.

British security firm Ambrey separately reported an incident in the same area but did not provide further detail.

The company operating the tanker was not immediately available for comment.

