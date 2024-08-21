Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Taliban bars UN human rights special rapporteur from Afghanistan - Tolo News

By REUTERS

The Taliban have barred United Nations-appointed special rapporteur Richard Bennett from entering Afghanistan, the administration's spokesperson told local broadcaster Tolo, accusing the human rights watchdog of "spreading propaganda."

Bennett was appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2022 to monitor Afghanistan's human rights situation after the Taliban took over the previous year.

Bennett, who has previously said the Taliban's treatment of women and girls could amount to a crime against humanity, is based outside Afghanistan but has visited several times to research the situation.

The UN Human Rights Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has previously said the Taliban respects women's rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law and local customs. He told Tolo that Bennett would not be allowed to come to Afghanistan, a rare public barring of an individual foreign official.

Dozens of haredim protest near Jerusalem IDF recruitment office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:52 AM
British Maritime receives report of incident west of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 08:08 AM
Bernie Sanders calls for permanent ceasefire, return of hostages at DNC
By HANNAH SARISOHN
08/21/2024 04:52 AM
Vice President Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination for president
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 04:32 AM
Russia destroys Ukraine-launched drones heading towards Moscow
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 03:46 AM
Harris' election effort raises around $500 million in a month
By REUTERS
08/20/2024 11:37 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military structure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 10:18 PM
US disputes report of Netanyahu, Blinken talk on Israeli troops on Gaza
By REUTERS
08/20/2024 09:34 PM
Car with Palestinian drivers overturns while avoiding police inspection
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 09:34 PM
Palestinian Gunmen kidnapped manager of Bank of Palestine in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 09:27 PM
Kibbutz Nir Oz to join boycott of government commemoration ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 07:30 PM
Jordan's King: We will not allow the region to be held hostage by Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 06:07 PM
Iran's retaliation against Israel will come at 'proper time'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 04:10 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 03:48 PM
Netanyahu: 'Israel will not leave Nezarim, Philadelphi corridors'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 02:37 PM