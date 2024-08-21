Taliban bars UN human rights special rapporteur from Afghanistan - Tolo News

The Taliban have barred United Nations-appointed special rapporteur Richard Bennett from entering Afghanistan, the administration's spokesperson told local broadcaster Tolo, accusing the human rights watchdog of "spreading propaganda."

Bennett was appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2022 to monitor Afghanistan's human rights situation after the Taliban took over the previous year.

Bennett, who has previously said the Taliban's treatment of women and girls could amount to a crime against humanity, is based outside Afghanistan but has visited several times to research the situation.

The UN Human Rights Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has previously said the Taliban respects women's rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law and local customs. He told Tolo that Bennett would not be allowed to come to Afghanistan, a rare public barring of an individual foreign official.