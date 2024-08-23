Jerusalem Post
Health Minister orders removal of doctor who pledged allegiance to ISIS

By AVICHAY CHAIM

Following the indictment filed against the doctor from Soroka for his allegiance to Islamic State, Health Minister Uriel Busso immediately suspended the doctor's license and banned him from working within the health system until further notice, it was announced on Friday.

"Since October 7, the health system has proven to be a symbol of unity, where everyone works together towards a common goal: saving lives," Busso said. "As Health Minister, I will not allow any factor to undermine this reality or damage the amazing social fabric that characterizes our system. That is why I instructed the ministry to immediately suspend the license of the doctor accused of being a member of ISIS until a legal decision is made on his case. Since I took office, I have adopted a policy of zero tolerance for these phenomena."

