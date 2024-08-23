Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

RFK Jr. withdraws presidential bid in Arizona, state secretary says

By REUTERS

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday filed paperwork to withdraw from presidential ballots in the state of Arizona, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said.

The withdrawal comes as Kennedy is set to address the nation on Friday in Arizona.

A super PAC supporting Kennedy told Reuters on Wednesday that Kennedy wants a deal with Donald Trump in which he endorses the Republican rival in exchange for a job in a potential Trump administration.

Trump told CNN this week he would "certainly be open" to Kennedy playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the race and endorses him.

IAF eliminates terrorist cell in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 09:13 AM
Health Minister orders removal of doctor who pledged allegiance to ISIS
By AVICHAY CHAIM
08/23/2024 09:04 AM
Hamas calls for global mobilization, victory and defense for Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 07:37 AM
Australia to command Red Sea maritime task force for six months
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 05:37 AM
Ben-Gvir left cabinet due to request to breach status quo, source says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 03:27 AM
Israeli delegation offers new proposal regarding Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 01:38 AM
Attackers kill 11 police officers in eastern Pakistan, AP reports
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 09:54 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir seeks Shin Bet chief's dismissal, storms out of cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 09:53 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted two vessels in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 09:09 PM
WHO says Africa's Ivory Coast reports cases of mpox Clade 2
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:32 PM
House hit by rocket in Zar'it, northern Israel, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:19 PM
US envoy tell UN: Gaza ceasefire deal 'now is in sight'
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 05:43 PM
Former Gaza hostage Yoram Metzger laid to rest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 05:27 PM
Police arrest east Jerusalem minor for throwing a Molotov cocktail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 11:45 AM
Lucara company finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana, Africa
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 11:31 AM