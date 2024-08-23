Jerusalem Post
White House sees latest Gaza talks as 'constructive'

By REUTERS

Talks in Cairo aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire have been "constructive" with some progress made and all sides need to come together to work toward implementation of a proposed agreement, the White House said on Friday.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Hamas terrorists should participate in the negotiations, which on Thursday included negotiators from Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

"We're in Cairo. They're in Cairo. We need Hamas to participate, and we need to get down to the brass tacks of locking in these details. And that's what we're focused on here in the next, coming days here over the course of the weekend," Kirby said.

