IDF announces fallen soldier Evyatar Atuar, killed in the Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant (Res.) Evyatar Atuar was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Friday.

Atuar, 24, from Rosh Ha'ayin , served in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion in the 16th Brigade.

Other soldiers wounded

Atuar fell in the central Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Atuar fell, four soldiers in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion of the 16th Brigade were severely injured and three additional soldiers were moderately injured. IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, August 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.