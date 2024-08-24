Several people dead, wounded in stabbing attack in Solingen, Germany

Several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man knifed passers-by at random at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, newspaper Bild reported.

Bild reported that the event occurred around 9:45 p.m. and that at least three people were dead, and at least four were wounded.

Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large, the paper added. According to witnesses, the perpetrator is an Arab-looking man, Bild reported.

Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach said on Facebook, "This evening, we are all in Solingen in shock, horror, and deep sorrow. We wanted to celebrate our city's anniversary together, but now we mourn the dead and injured. It breaks my heart that our city has suffered an attack. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those still fighting for their lives."

"My deepest sympathy also goes to everyone who had to witness this—it must have been horrific. I thank all the rescue and security forces for their efforts," he continued. Police officers secure the area of an incident, after several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife, at a city festival in Solingen, Germany, August 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN)

"I ask you, if you believe, pray with me, and if not, then hope with me," he concluded.

The Festival honored the town's 650th anniversary

The local newspaper Solingen Tageblatt reported on its website that the attack occurred at a festival honoring the town's 650th anniversary.

The crime occurred in a busy square in the center of the city where a stage was set up and live bands were playing, Bild reported.

"There are multiple dead and injured due to a knife attack," the police said in a post on X.

Local police said they could not comment over the phone.

The festival has been canceled as a manhunt is underway. A police helicopter has been circling the scene of the crime, Bild reported, and special forces have arrived at the scene.

Roads have been closed, and residents have been asked to stay at home and away from the city center.