Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran spied on senior members of Biden and Trump's teams by hacking into their private WhatsApp

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 24, 2024 04:45

Hackers on behalf of the Iranian government tried to trick former senior officials in Joe Biden and Donald Trump's administration by hacking into their private WhatsApp accounts, Maariv reported Saturday morning.

The report came after users complained about suspicious messages in which hackers impersonated service and support representatives from Microsoft, Google, Yahoo, and Meta.

In response, Meta investigated and suspended less than 12 accounts targeting a number of people in Israel, the United States, Iran, and other places.

The company claimed that the hacking efforts were in the early stages and according to its inspection there were no signs of success for any of them yet.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Sisi, Biden agree Israel, Hamas need to show flexibility in Gaza talks
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 11:03 PM
Iran's FM tells counterparts ihas right to retaliate against Israel
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 06:39 PM
Barrage of 20 rockets launched into northern Israel, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 06:28 PM
White House sees latest Gaza talks as 'constructive'
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 05:56 PM
Twenty-one dead as bus carrying Indian tourists plunges into Nepal river
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 03:08 PM
Prisoners take hostages in Russia's Volgograd region, one person killed
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 01:46 PM
Turkish drone strike kills three PKK members in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 01:13 PM
Israel's negotiation team returns from Cairo after 'productive' talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 12:14 PM
Macron meets French party leaders to try to name a prime minister
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 12:07 PM
Avera Mengitsu turns 38 in Hamas captivity, family says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 11:27 AM
Gallant and Ben-Gvir trade jabs on X over national security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 11:11 AM
Indian passenger bus with 40 people plunges into river in Nepal
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 10:17 AM
Palestinian state is just an Iranian base in Gaza, West Bank - FM Katz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 09:32 AM
US CENTCOM destroys three Houthi drones, 'threat to US forces'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 09:19 AM
RFK Jr. withdraws presidential bid in Arizona, state secretary says
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 09:10 AM