Iran spied on senior members of Biden and Trump's teams by hacking into their private WhatsApp

Hackers on behalf of the Iranian government tried to trick former senior officials in Joe Biden and Donald Trump's administration by hacking into their private WhatsApp accounts, Maariv reported Saturday morning.

The report came after users complained about suspicious messages in which hackers impersonated service and support representatives from Microsoft, Google, Yahoo, and Meta.

In response, Meta investigated and suspended less than 12 accounts targeting a number of people in Israel, the United States, Iran, and other places.

The company claimed that the hacking efforts were in the early stages and according to its inspection there were no signs of success for any of them yet.