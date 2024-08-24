Jerusalem Post
Terrorists throw explosives at security forces searching for lost Israelis in West Bank - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 24, 2024

Terrorists threw stones and explosives at security forces in Kalkilya in the West Bank, army radio reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the forces entered Kalkilya to look for Israeli citizens who entered Kalkilya in the morning, and their current whereabouts are unknown. They likely entered Kalkilya to get their car fixed at a mechanic, and the reason for their disappearance is still unknown.

No injuries were reported by the security forces, who have since left the city, and the efforts to locate the Israelis are being continued with intelligence measures.

This is a developing story.

