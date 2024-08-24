President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he briefed Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday on the battlefield situation after Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region and that they discussed the need for air defense and armored vehicles.
Zelensky briefs Germany's Scholz on battlefield situation
By REUTERS08/24/2024 04:39 PM
By REUTERS08/24/2024 04:04 PM
By REUTERS08/24/2024 11:18 AM
By REUTERS08/24/2024 10:56 AM
By REUTERS08/24/2024 07:24 AM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 11:03 PM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 06:39 PM