Due to fears of an imminent escalation from Hezbollah, departures from Ben Gurion Airport will be delayed for the next few hours and flights en route to Ben Gurion Airport will be redirected to alternative airports in the region, Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday morning.

Airlines were informed that the skies in Israel will be closed until at least 10:00, they added.

The Authority have recommended that passengers stay updated with the various airlines regarding schedule changes.